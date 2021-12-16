NEW: Bulawayo City Council fails to print and deliver November bill statements

The Chronicle

Lumbidzani Dima, Online Reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) says it has failed to print out and deliver November bill statements due to a technical problem in their computers.

In a press statement, BCC said, “the production of November bills/ statements is being stalled by a computer hardware malfunction. To this end, the council will not deliver bills for the account month of November.”

The council said customers who registered their cellphone numbers with them will receive their balances via SMS, and those who are not registered can send their details to the city council WhatsApp number.

“To enable sending of balances to all consumer account holders, those who have not provided details of their mobile numbers are requested to send the following details to the WhatsApp number; +263 784 136 505: account holder’s name, surname, ID number, date of birth, cell number, email address and physical address,” read the statement.

“Customers who have registered on the city council website can also view their balances on www.citybyo.co.zw,” said BCC.

The city council apologised to members of the public for the inconvenience caused.

 

