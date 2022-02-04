NEW: Bulawayo factory adds value to marula and baobab fruits

ZimTrade CEO, Mr Allan Majuru (brown attire) and his southern region manager Jacqueline Nyathi (in Khaki) with a Divine Pro official showing them products made by the company . Images courtesy of ZimTrade

Business Reporter

A BULAWAYO-based company, Divine Pro-Skin Care, has ventured into a unique business model of producing skin care and beverages products through value addition of marula and baobab fruits.

Zimtrade chief executive officer, Mr Allan Majuru, who was accompanied by southern regional manager, Jacqueline Nyathi, visited the factory to assess its export readiness and capacity.

“Great progress made by Byo-based Divine Pro in value-adding marula & baobab fruits into cosmetics & beverages targeted for exports.

“Integration of women-led enterprises into global supply chains presents a unique opportunity to create business value & strengthen wellbeing for all,” said ZimTrade in an update on its Twitter handle following a visit to the factory by the ZimTrade delegation.