New Bulawayo factory

Business Reporter

BULAWAYO-based firm, Barmore Investments trading as Oceans Foods, has invested US$2,5 million to establish a new maize and small grains industrial milling plant in the city, which is expected to create up to 200 jobs.

The new towering plant is under construction near Tshabalala suburb where a lot of work has been done by engineers currently setting up critical warehousing infrastructure.

Oceans Foods is one of the thriving local companies that is the food processing sector and is engaged in mealie-meal and flour production, bakery and retail services.

The new project adds impetus into Bulawayo’s industrial transformation momentum, which has seen the city gradually reclaim its manufacturing hub status, taking advantage of the supportive Government economic reforms.

Ocean Foods managing director, Mr Wesley Ncube, could not immediately comment about the project saying he will be willing to share more insights on a later date.

However, Industry and Commerce Deputy Minister Raj Modi, who conducted a tour of the new project last week among other business operations in the city said the new business was one of the top local investments.

He told the Chronicle yesterday that the Government team has been briefed that over US$2 million had been sunk into the investment, which is expected to be complete by April.

“In terms of investment for the project . . . so far what has been spent is over US$2 million and they are waiting for another US$250 000 to complete that project. And all the money they got through the (forex) auction (system),” said Deputy Minister Modi.

“They are hoping that by April this year they would have completed the project as they are only waiting for the arrival of one of the last components to be assembled at the plant.”