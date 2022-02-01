NEW: Buz election results to be challenged

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

The Basketball Union of Zimbabwe election chaos is far from being over with reports that the voting outcome that saw incumbent Joe Mujuru retaining his presidency is set to be challenged in the High Court or the Sports and Recreation Commission.

The stormy elective annual general meeting was held at Mtshabezi High School in Matabeleland South on Saturday. The process saw Mujuru pitting challenger David Pick in a closely contested poll that went into the second round after Mujuru and Pick got five votes each while another candidate Allen Mavhunga managed to get a single vote. In the tie breaker, Mujuru polled six votes to Pick’s five.

However, before the voting process tempers flared following the disqualification of Mashonaland Central on allegations of not being in good standing.

An affiliate’s good standing is measured in three categories; structures, running league and affiliation fees.

Mashonaland Central was found wanting as they allegedly do not have a running league.

“There’s already talk of challenging this shambolic election process that was married by fraudulent and shameful activities including vote buying. Appeal route could be the High Court or the Sports and Recreation Commission but even if the results are nullified and a fresh poll held under the same conditions, we won’t have sanity in the game,” said a Buz delegate.

Another delegate said there was need for the SRC to take an active interest in the goings on at Buz, the same way it does to other sport codes like cricket and football.

“What happened at Mtshabezi High School was a perfect example of chaos, it’s a huge shame. We don’t have running leagues in Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South, Mashonaland East yet these delegates were allowed to vote because apparently they were in good standing with some candidates, we also have reliable information that some provinces did not even pay their affiliation fees, this is going to be challenged,” said the delegate.

The elections were observed by the SRC’s governance and compliance officer, Charity Nyamayedenga.