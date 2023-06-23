New by-laws for Matobo

The Chronicle

Flora Fadzai Sibanda 

THE Matobo Rural District Council has drafted new by-laws which are yet to be gazetted by the Government of Zimbabwe.

In a statement, the RDC said copies of each proposed by-laws will be posted at their rural district council offices from June 26 to July 7 during normal working hours of the council.

“Anyone who wishes to lodge their objections to the proposed by-law should do so in writing within 14 days after the last day on which the proposed by-laws are open for inspection as stated above,”: read the statement.

Some of the by-laws that have been proposed and are waiting to be gazetted include proceedings of council meetings by-laws 2023, public auction by-law and the informal trading by-law.

