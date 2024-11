The Sunday Mail ~2 minutes

Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Mr Moses Mhike Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Mr Moses Mhike Online Reporter Campaign for Female Education (CAMFED) has this year through its bursary supported 18 000 girls as part of the organisation’s efforts to exemplify an embracive approach to empowering marginalised girls. Speaking during CAMFED’s Annual meeting in

Bulawayo on Wednesday, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education Mr Moses Mhike said the organisation’s dedication to empowering girls contributes to the broader goal of sustainable national development.

“CAMFED has supported over 2.5 million girls in Zimbabwe with bursary support from 1993 to date.

“It is now operating in 42 rural districts in Zimbabwe across the 8 rural provinces where for 2024 it has provided bursary support to 18000 girls in schools,” he said.

“The organisation offers several specific programs to support girls, education and empower young women.

“CAMFED’s work in Zimbabwe, alongside the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, serves as a powerful testament to the impact of community engagement, mentorship, and collaborative partnerships in education.”