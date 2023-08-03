New categories added to Pumula awards

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

Five categories have been added to the forthcoming Pumula Royal Arts and Community Awards (Praca) fourth edition.

The awards seek to recognise and celebrate the exceptional talent and contributions of artistes and community members from Pumula and its surroundings who have made a significant impact in their respective fields.

To the current lot, Praca has added — Outstanding Musician (Male/Female), Outstanding Dance Group/Outstanding Individual Dancer, Outstanding Actor/Actress, Outstanding Male/Female Poet, and Outstanding Youth in Community Engagement/Community Development.

Happy Mpofu, the event’s organiser, said the necessity to improve the awards made the expansion necessary.

“The Praca Awards have always been committed to promoting artistic excellence and community development within Pumula. However, we recognise that talent and creativity know no boundaries. By expanding our reach, we hope to create a more inclusive platform that showcases the diverse talent and contributions of neighbouring communities.

“We are thrilled to introduce these additional categories to the awards. By broadening our scope, we aim to foster greater collaboration and exchange of ideas between artistes and communities in and outside Pumula. We believe that this expansion will enrich the awards and further showcase the incredible talent that exist beyond our borders,” Mpofu said.

He said submissions for the additional categories will follow the same guidelines as the existing Pumula-based categories.

“Artistes and individuals residing outside Pumula are thus invited to submit their work for consideration,” he said.

The submission period will be open from September 15 to October 22 for works produced between 31 July 2022 and 10 August 2023.

Mpofu said a three-day event has been lined up which will culminate on December 16 with an award ceremony at a yet-to-be-announced venue.

“A variety of events have been scheduled including a charity fun run to raise awareness on mental health and depression as well as other critical social issues. A festival and roadshow to promote the main awards ceremony will be held as well as a film screening session to show movies that address important social issues and support the goals of Praca.”

In addition, Mpofu said there will be a nominees’, stakeholders, and partners’ dinner that will bring together these parties for a networking and appreciation session.

“Live performances, speeches, and presentations from distinguished guests, celebrities, and community leaders will be part of the red-carpet awards celebration,” he said.

Last year, the event was held at Pumula North Hall. Winners included Poly Da Nqoe, Swizz, Acquillah K and Ronald Stone. — @MbuleloMpofu