New chairperson for Chiredzi Town Council

CHIREDZI Town Council announced Jameson Charumbira as its new chairperson in a special full council meeting held on 20 November

In a statement, the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services said Charumbira, the Zanu Pf Ward 3 Councillor, won uncontested and will be taking over the position from Rodger Chikonye of CCC who was recently recalled.

The appointment of Charumbira comes at a crucial time for Chiredzi Town Council, as they work towards addressing various community needs and promoting development within the area. With his experience as Ward 3 Councillor, Charumbira is expected to bring a fresh perspective and leadership to the table.