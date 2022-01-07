NEW: Chicken Hut opens first branch in Bulawayo

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

PORTUGUESE restaurant chain, Chicken Hut, will today open its first branch in Bulawayo under a US$500 000 investment.

The restaurant’s spokesperson Mr Thandolwenkosi Dube said his organization has been on an expansion drive before Covid-19 took its toll.

“Chicken Hut Portuguese Bar B Que shop has opened in Bulawayo at Imbali Mall. We have invested US$500 000 in total,” he said.

“This is our first outlet in Bulawayo, and is our 6th branch in the country.

“We have two in Harare, one in Kwekwe, one in Gweru and in Victoria Falls.

“This one has created a total of 18 jobs 16 in Bulawayo and two others remotely,” said Mr Dube.

Due to the adverse impact of Covid-19, the restaurant chain last rolled out its branch network in Zimbabwe on Christmas Day in 2020 in Victoria Falls.

“The impact of Covid 19 had slowed down Chicken Hut’s expansion drive.

“However, we are optimistic about 2022 and thus we have started the year with the opening of a branch in Bulawayo,” said Mr Dube.

“It is such a great feeling to be opening in Bulawayo, the city of kings and queens.

“We are a customer-oriented brand and we are looking forward to giving residents the royal treatment they deserve.”

Mr Dube said as an equal job opportunity employer, they were looking for one more person from Bulawayo to join their digital marketing team and that individual has to be living with disability.

The quick service food outlet expects to open 12 more branches this year in major cities and towns such as Beitbridge, Mutare, Chinhoyi and Harare. [email protected]