New child disciplining guidelines out

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

TEACHERS have been prohibited from administering corporal punishment while parents and guardians are being encouraged to explore innovative and lawful methods of disciplining children as outlined in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education’s latest guidelines.

This comes against the backdrop of recent cases when two parents were jailed for using physical punishment on their children, sparking a nationwide debate on the limits and legality of disciplining minors.

The issue of child discipline has become a big concern, particularly as schools are also banned from administering corporal punishment.

The ministry’s guidelines emphasise fostering a culture of self-discipline and respect among students, moving away from fear-based methods.

The Amended Section 68A of the Education Act (Chapter 25:04) mandates all schools to establish a disciplinary framework that upholds the dignity of pupils.

The Act explicitly prohibits any treatment amounting to physical or psychological torture, or cruel, inhuman, or degrading punishment.

According to the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education guidelines, no teacher under any circumstance should beat a pupil.

Schools must cultivate an environment where pupils develop internal discipline, supported by positive and proactive measures.

“The regulations and disciplinary policy does not permit any treatment which (i) does not respect human dignity of a pupil or (ii) amount to physical or psychological torture, or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment,” reads the statement.

The guidelines outline a clear process for disciplining pupils, including suspension, exclusion and expulsion. Any exclusion must have prior approval from the provincial education director (PED) and must be supported by detailed documentation of the pupil’s misconduct. Expulsions are reserved for serious offences such as drug abuse, theft, fighting, or vandalism.

“In view of the above, every school head should therefore strive to cultivate a school climate where pupils will/ can develop internal discipline which is not initiated by fear of punishment.

“At the school level, leadership should strive to promote a positive ethos which promotes self-discipline among pupils supported by positive remedial disciplinary and proactive measures so that the priority focus on teaching and learning is maintained,” reads the guidelines.

The document stated that a pupil expelled from a school would not be re-admitted into the education system without the approval of the Permanent Secretary of Primary and Secondary Education. The ministry said no school should exclude a learner without the knowledge of the PED.

“Exclusion is the removal of a pupil from a particular school by the head for reasons in the best interests of either the pupil, parent or the school. Comprehensive documentation of the pupil’s misdemeanour or deviant behaviour and circumstances surrounding the incidence must accompany the head’s request for exclusion.

All the administrative functions, tasks and ultimate exclusion should be done within 14 days,” reads the guidelines.

It further states that an excluded pupil can e-apply for admission into any other registered school without reference to the PED. The document stated that where communication challenges are encountered with any parents/guardians, the social welfare system should be approached.

Expulsion may be considered, depending on the seriousness of the evidence of a pupil’s involvement in any acts of serious misconduct.

These include taking drugs and intoxicating substances, theft, fraud, robbery, fighting, assault, using dangerous weapons, sexual misconduct, continued disobedience, striking, insubordination, destruction or vandalism of property and protracted absenteeism or truancy without a valid reason.

Other reasons for expulsion include fraudulent practices in public examinations and criminal cases. Child discipline remains a contentious issue, with experts urging parents to embrace the evolving societal norms.

Archbishop Alex Thomas, the head of the Roman Catholic Church’s Archdiocese of Bulawayo called for balanced discipline strategies, saying there is a need to address the societal challenges of drug abuse, teenage pregnancies and violence.

“Children have rights, but these come with responsibilities. Parents must exercise their duties in non-violent ways. Those rights should not result in harming others in the society but it seems the children are taking their rights out of context,” he said.

“At the moment, there are a lot of challenges with drug and substance abuse, alcoholism and teenage pregnancies. We seem to be in a society that is destroying itself.”

Psychologist, Ms Mellisa Ncube emphasised the importance of communication between parents and children, noting that today’s children may respond differently to discipline compared to the past.

“Corporal punishment is no longer applicable but this does not mean indiscipline is acceptable. Parents should implement effective strategies such as withdrawing privileges or assigning additional responsibilities,” she explained.

“We need to understand that today’s generation is different from past generations. While we grew up accepting that beating up children was a way of disciplining them, it is not the case anymore.”

Ms Ncube said parents should outline what is expected from the children and also communicate what they want.

“In psychology, we have rewards and punishments. This means that parents can discipline their children through increasing probably workload or even removing some of the privileges that the children enjoy,” she said.

Chief Siansali of Binga, who is also a Senator under the National Council of Chiefs, expressed concerns about the adoption of Western values, arguing that traditional African disciplinary methods, including corporal punishment, have been undermined.

“We are at a crossroads. As Africans, we were raised knowing the value of discipline, including physical punishment. Even the Bible says, ‘Spare the rod and spoil the child.’ Children today abuse their rights, knowing they are protected by the law,” he said.

Chief Siansali said there is a need to revisit the law to strike a balance between modern legal frameworks and traditional African values to address the issue of children’s discipline.

— @nqotshili