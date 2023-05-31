New cholera cases jump to 88

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu

ZIMBABWE has recorded 88 new cholera cases during the past 24 hours with reports that the national recovery rate has gone down by one percent to 91.

The daily situational report from the Ministry of Health and Child Care shows that the suspected cases were reported from Harare (36), Buhera (10) Mutare City (15), Mutare Rural (14), Chimanimani (one), Chipinge (five), Mutasa (six) and Beitbridge (one). So far, 113 cases are hospitalized.

The 17 cholera hotspot districts in the country are Buhera, Chegutu, Chikomba, Chimanimani, Chipinge, Chitungwiza, Chiredzi, Harare, Gokwe North, Marondera, Mazowe, Shamva, Mutare, Murehwa, Mwenezi, Seke and Wedza.

According to the ministry, the first cholera outbreak in the country in 2023 started on February 12 this year in Chegutu town, Mashonaland West Province.

“To date, cases have been reported in nine provinces of the country since the beginning of 2023. As of Tuesday, a cumulative total of 1 801 suspected cholera cases, 11 laboratory-confirmed deaths, 33 suspected cholera deaths, and 428 laboratory-confirmed cases were reported.