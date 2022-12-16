New club alert: Levels opens in Bulawayo tonight

Brandon Moyo

ALL is set for the grand opening of Levels Night Club tonight with management ready for the big night.

Situated along Fife Street (between 11th and 12th Avenue), the new kid on the block promises to be one of the best in the city with quality entertainment.

With the city laden with clubs, Levels management has promised revellers that the new spot will be an entertainment haven with their target market being swanky and trendy people.

“It’s going to be the best nightclub, an entertainment haven with the best ambiance and professional service. The target market is upmarket and trendy,” said the operations and entertainment manager of the club, Manu Mahaso.

In a time where underage children are sneaking into clubs despite regulations and at this time of the year when everybody wants to be out clubbing, the new spot will however, have a cover charge as a way of maintaining the standard of the place.

“Definitely we’ll have a cover charge based on discretion, just to control influx and standards,” said Mahaso.

Elite people from around the country, mostly Bulawayo top dogs are expected to grace the grand opening of the club.

Should one not have the opportunity to visit the place, the person may find out more about it on their Instagram page at Levels Bulawayo. – @brandon_malvin