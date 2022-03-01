NEW: Comesa studies to address small-cross border trade complete

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) has conducted two studies to address bottlenecks that impede small-scale trade flows within the region.

The first study aims at determining the best approach towards smooth implementation of the Simplified Trade Regime (STR) while the second relates to the sustainability of trade information desks presently established at border points.

“The studies were inspired by the need to increase formal small-scale cross-border trade, to enhance revenue collection for governments at the borders, generate higher incomes for small-scale cross-border traders and increase security, among others,” it said.

The STR is a Comesa initiative whose implementation started in 2010 and has since been adopted in other regions.

The STR formalizes cross-border transactions enabling small-scale cross border traders to benefit from the tariff preferences available under regional integration.

“It makes it easier to collect information and data and ultimately improve domestic and regional policy making on trade and trade-related activities in the region.

“Small-scale traders also have ease of access across borders if their goods fall within the Common List of products agreed upon between neighbouring States,” said Comesa.

@KazungaOliver