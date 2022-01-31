NEW: Conga Brothers return to Gwanda

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

ON Saturday, DJ Prince Eskhosini and his musical entourage, the Conga Brothers returned to Gwanda for the third time since their debut last November.

Formed last year, the quartet graced the Phoenix Shisanyama establishment to celebrate DJ Prince Eskhosini’s birthday as well as to sample some of their new songs to their Gwanda fan base.

The Conga Brothers are known to have a full complement of talent with a guitarist, vocalist and choreographer in their locker. The group consists of veteran club DJ Prince Eskhosini and DJ Stinah who is a vocalist, producer and songwriter. On the vocals is Fozah who is also known as the Black Rose who is a singer and choreographer as well as Theo Mellow Soul who is a guitarist.

“AmaConga” as the band is known belted some of their popular songs to a receiving Gwanda crowd as the rains threatened to disturb proceedings.

Some of the new songs that will feature on DJ Stinah’s upcoming album that include Guitar man, Bambolwami, Hade (Sorry) and So into you were performed for the first time by the band.

With Valentine’s Day just a fortnight away, DJ Stinah said it was a perfect time to market their new craft.

“On Valentine’s Day, the band will be launching a quartet of songs which will serve as a teaser for my upcoming album titled Long story short. Performing these songs in Gwanda helped us gauge how our fans will react and we’re happy that people loved the sound,” he said.

DJ Stinah’s album will be released at the end of February as there are some loose ends that need tying.

“Most of the songs have been recorded and I’m very positive that come end of February, all will be set for the release of the album,” said DJ Stinah.

Before the Bulawayo exports took to the stage, resident DJs – Wyqliff, T-Money and Virus who is also from Bulawayo took turns to warm the crowd up with Amapiano sounds making the bulk of their playlist.

Under the care of their manager, Henderson, the quartet believes that 2022 is theirs for the taking as they have secured lucrative deals. – @eMKlass_49