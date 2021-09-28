NEW: Couple loses US$10 000 to six robbers

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

A COUPLE lost US$10 000 after they were attacked by six robbers while at their home.

In their twitter page, police confirmed the incident which occurred in Chiredzi on September 26.

“The ZRP is appealing for information which may assist in the investigations of a robbery case which occurred on 26 September at a house along Kingfisher Road, Chiredzi. Six suspects attacked a couple and stole US$10800 cash, a jacket and four cellphones.

“The stolen cellphones were recovered dumped in the complainants’ yard,” said the police.

In a related case, police are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of robbery which occurred on September 25 at around 11PM, along Intemba Road in Bulawayo.

“The complainant (52) who was travelling from Nkulumane to Cowdray Park was robbed of a Nissan NP200 motor vehicle, belonging to Bulawayo City Council, by seven suspects who stopped him along the way. The stolen vehicle was later recovered abandoned near ZETDC Sub-station near Roman Catholic Church in Pumula South.”

