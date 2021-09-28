Breaking News
RBZ names and shames illegal money dealers

RBZ names and shames illegal money dealers

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

NEW: Couple loses US$10 000 to six robbers

28 Sep, 2021 - 16:09 0 Views
0 Comments
NEW: Couple loses US$10 000 to six robbers

The Chronicle

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

A COUPLE lost US$10 000 after they were attacked by six robbers while at their home.

In their twitter page, police confirmed the incident which occurred in Chiredzi on September 26.

“The ZRP is appealing for information which may assist in the investigations of a robbery case which occurred on 26 September at a house along Kingfisher Road, Chiredzi. Six suspects attacked a couple and stole US$10800 cash, a jacket and four cellphones.

“The stolen cellphones were recovered dumped in the complainants’ yard,” said the police.

In a related case, police are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of robbery which occurred on September 25 at around 11PM, along Intemba Road in Bulawayo.

“The complainant (52) who was travelling from Nkulumane to Cowdray Park was robbed of a Nissan NP200 motor vehicle, belonging to Bulawayo City Council, by seven suspects who stopped him along the way. The stolen vehicle was later recovered abandoned near ZETDC Sub-station near Roman Catholic Church in Pumula South.”

@DubeMatutu

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting