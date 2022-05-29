New Covid-19 cases drop to 133, no deaths

Cynthia Mhuru, Online Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S new Covid-19 cases dropped to 133 yesterday from 313 on Friday with no deaths and all the cases are local transmissions, according to the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases fell from 213 to 207.

A total number of 252 092 Covid-19 cases, 5 500 deaths and 243 916 recoveries have been reported since the spread of the virus into the country early 2020.

The national recovery rate remains at 97 percent while active cases have declined to 2 676, said the ministry.

The ministry said 1 114 Covid-19 tests were conducted countrywide yesterday and the positivity rate was at 12.1 percent.

As of Friday, at 3pm there were 43 hospitalised cases with 18 of them vaccinated while 25 were not vaccinated.

Bulawayo recorded the highest number of active cases with 601 followed by Mat-South with 541 cases.

Harare recorded 332 cases, Mashonaland East 301 cases, Matabeleland North 262 cases, Midlands 176, Manicaland 130, Mashonaland Central 128, Masvingo 117 and Mashonaland West 88.

Meanwhile, the vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 2 048 people having received their first jab and 2 365 for the second dose.

Total cumulative for people who got the first dose is now at 6 221 150 while 4 519 638 have received the second dose and 808 549 under the booster shot.