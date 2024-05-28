New Curriculum Implementation Policy approved

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

CABINET has considered and approved the Implementation Plan of the Heritage Based Education Curriculum Policy that will provide the framework and timelines for the implementation of the Policy.

In a Post Cabinet Briefing this Tuesday afternoon, it revealed that the Implementation Plan will commence in May 2024 and is anchored on the five main pillars.

The pillars are as follows;

Programmes/ Curriculum infrastructure; Staffing or workforce infrastructure; Physical and digital infrastructure; Regulatory and legal infrastructure; and the Financial infrastructure.

In the spirit of leaving no-one and no place behind, a robust monitoring and evaluation system has been appropriately incorporated in the Plan. Cabinet said regarding the Implementation Plan for the Heritage-Based Education 2024-2030, the Curriculum Framework provides guidance in the delivery of a coherent and inclusive quality primary and secondary education.

“This includes the printing and distribution of the Curriculum documents by 30 June, 2024; unpacking of the Heritage-Based Curriculum Framework which is ongoing up to 31st May, 2025; and the review of learning area syllabi that is, (rationalisation of content in learning areas) commencing 1st October, 2024; and the review of the Assessment Tools by 30th October, 2024,” read the Briefing.

It also highlighted that Continuous Assessment Learning Activities (CALA) have been rationalised to school based projects and are to be undertaken at school, while the summative evaluation at Grade 7, Ordinary Level, and Advanced Level has been set at 80 percentsummative examinations and 20 percent continuous assessment for purposes of grading and certification, in line with what is prevailing at institutions of higher learning in the country.

Furthermore, the assessment of non-formal learners shall follow that of the mainstream regimen with the continuous assessment marks having a shelf life of three years.In terms of teacher capacity development, the Ministry will roll out theunpacking of the curriculum and syllabi to teachers through workshops,circulars, and various media for the rationalised learning areas as well asthe implementation modalities by 31st December, 2024.

Provision of adequate and appropriate infrastructure will continue, including classrooms; workshops; laboratories; internet connectivity; technicalequipment; and teachers’ houses, in order to achieve the intended goals by 2030.

