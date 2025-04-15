New dawn for athletics in Kwekwe

Zimpapers Sports Hub

EXCITING times lie ahead for athletics enthusiasts in the heart of the Midlands province, with the launch of the Kwekwe Runners Club, set for the weekend.

The club, formed in October 2024, was formally registered with the National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe (Naaz) in March this year.

Starting off with three members, the club now boasts of more than a 100 athletes.In a statement, ahead of the April 29th launch, Kwekwe Runners Club said they were committed to encouraging runners in and around Kwekwe to partake in athletics and foster a culture of a healthy lifestyle.

“The group comprises of passionate social runners, persons aspiring to join the professionals, the slow ones popularly known as the “duck squad” aspiring professional runners as well as professional ones.

The club seeks to encourage one another by posting routes and run paces of individuals. The end goal for all runners is fitness and a sense of belonging to a passionate community of runners as our famous motto goes #tirichinhuone, that is to say we leave no man behind,” read the club’s statement.

Meanwhile, it is expected that more than 150 runners from across the country will take part at the launch date race, at Queens Club.

“The event seeks to attract over 150 runners from across the country with special guests from our sister club; the Gweru Runners Club, who will be driving the popular GRC Bus where singers run and sing cheerfully in unison. During the launch we are set to have vibrant aerobics as well as a band for entertainment.

“We have hosted the Gweru- Kwekwe 65 km fun run which saw over 50 runners turning up and the Valentine’s Day fun run. The end goal is to grow in numbers and host even bigger yearly calendar events which attract runners from across Africa with the aim of promoting fitness and health, also have professional athletes born from the club who will raise our Kwekwe Runners club flag high. The sky for us is not the limit,” the club said.