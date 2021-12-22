NEW: DJ Cooperman joins Skyz Metro FM

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

FORMER Power FM, Radio Zimbabwe and Star FM presenter DJ Cooperman has joined local radio station Skyz Metro FM where he started last Wednesday and hosts a show in the wee hours of the morning.

The show called Ezemadabukakusa with Abomzala sees DJ Cooperman co-hosting it with Brighton Mozeh from 2am to 6am from Monday to Friday before BKay takes over on weekdays to host the Insimbi Yekuseni from 6am to 10am.

DJ Cooperman said his comeback to the broadcasting front line is a sign of a fruitful past year.

“I do the only craziest show on Skyz Metro FM and my comeback is that this year is my year as I managed to successfully launch my eighth album, was nominated for the Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) and also dropped some videos.

“The Ezemadabukakusa with Abomzala show is a combination of inspirational quotes, advice, kwaito segment and brand new top local top five dance songs,” said DJ Cooperman.

