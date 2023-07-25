New education curriculum will take Zim far- Prophet Ngwenya

Prophet Thabiso Ngwenya (in suit) with delegates at the graduation party

EXCHANGING his religious robes for a brief speakers’ role at an international university graduation ceremony, Thabiso Ngwenya took to the podium to sell the Government’s vision of quality-inclusive education for all Zimbabweans.

To an audience in India, Ngwenya was introduced as a Zimbabwean delegate giving a short speech at the Afro Asian Students Connection in India 2023 graduation ceremony in Greater Noida, a province in the huge Asian nation.

To Zimbabweans, especially residents of Bulawayo, he is known as Prophet Ngwenya, a spiritual leader who assists people from his Pumula South shrine.

Last week, he got the opportunity to speak at the Afro Asian Students Connection in India graduation ceremony where tens of business graduates were receiving their certificates.

The Afro Asian Students Connection in India identifies itself as a platform that centres on the development, promotion, diffusion of business opportunities and knowledge to today’s youths to the business world.

“Back in my country, the Government has invested heavily in quality and innovative driven education that prepares graduates for the fast-moving business world.

“I’m happy to say that graduates that are here today have been mentored and prepared to face the business world and come up with ideas to transform the lives of people in their respective countries.

“A good education, hard work and discipline are always the right path to a successful career,” Ngwenya told the graduates.

Embassy staff from countries such as Zimbabwe, Mali, Nigeria, South Sudan and Iraq among others were in attendance at the graduation ceremony.

Zimbabwe had four graduates.

Under the Second Republic and the leadership of President Mnangagwa, the Government has remodeled the education sector to the world’s fourth revolution, which is characterised by innovation and high-end cutting edge industrial advancement.

Zimbabwe’s new curriculum has taken a slant towards modern technological trends.