NEW: Eight family members forced to share one hut after lightning strike

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

EIGHT family members have been forced to share one room after lightning razed down their huts at a homestead in Siyoka area, Ward 12, some 100km west of Beitbridge town.

Property worth thousands of dollars including clothes and food went up in smoke early on Sunday morning (at around 1am) during a thunderstorm.

Beitbridge District’s Civil Protection Unit Chairperson (CPU), Mrs Sikhangazile Mafu, who is also the District Development Coordinator (DDC), said they had sent a local disaster management team to assess the damages.

“We have a team led by the Ward 12 councilor on the ground to assess the damage and the needs of the family and to also check if there are more homesteads that were affected by the same storm in the Siyoka area,” she said.

“The information we are having so far is that eight family members, including four children and four adults, are now sharing one hut as a result of this unfortunate incident”.

Mrs Mafu said they had started mobilizing food, non-food items (blankets, clothes, sanitary wear, pots, and soap), and building material for the family to build another house.

At the moment, she said, they will use tents as temporary shelter for the eight family members.- @tupeyo