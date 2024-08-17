New emergency cell number for Bulawayo

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

BULAWAYO fire and ambulance service has acquired a new direct telephone for the convenience of residents in need of emergency services.

“The City of Bulawayo would like to inform residents that they can now use a new cellphone number for all Fire and Ambulance Services. Emergency service numbers save lives and help us in times of need. Let us always be aware of this new number every citizen in Bulawayo must have, and even have it on speed dial. In case of a fire or emergency call us on +263 781 593 433,” said council in a statement.

Other existing emergency call numbers

993 or 994 (Toll free from Landlines only and (02922) 71717-9, for all networks, are still operational.

“The community of Bulawayo has been experiencing challenges on the pre fixing part hence this will go a long way in alleviating this problem,” said chief fire officer Mr Mhlangano Moyo.