NEW: Enkundleni Exclusive online show out to promote industry players

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

Arts promoters, Dab Three Events have said their recently launched online show, Enkundleni Exclusive is focusing on promoting local and regional players from various industries so as to give viewers an insight into what is happening in different areas.

On the show, interviewees give a glimpse of their lives as well as the role they play in their various industries.

First to land a spot on the programme was the creative sector where a number of artistes who include Madlela Skhobokhobo, Mzoe 7, Msiz’Kay, Mawiza, Mimmie Tarukwana and Novuyo Seagirl were interviewed.

On Monday, comedian of the moment, Ankela Zex Mdawini Tshuma gave a glimpse of his life narrating how a mere joke led to a thorough beating.

Broadcasted fortnightly, the next interviewee is South African designer Malvin.

Said Dab Three Events director Archford Hadebe: “With these interviews, we’re trying to get to know more about the artistes and everyone who comes through to the show. We’re trying to get people from various industries so as to give them exposure and get people to appreciate their contributions in their respective industries,” said Hadebe.

He said production is taking place at their offices although they are looking for an alternative venue.

This year, Hadebe said they want to grow the brand by improving the visibility of Enkundleni Exclusive and also introduce more musical shows.