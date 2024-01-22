NEW ENTRY: Keep an ear out for emerging hip-hop sensation, Ric Ko

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Hip-hop enthusiasts, brace yourselves for the ascent of a promising newcomer in the industry – Eric Letha, better known by his stage name, Ric Ko.

Gone are the days of lurking in obscurity; Ric Ko is ready to make waves and satiate the hunger of music lovers with his quality sound.

In an interview, Ric Ko shed light on his musical journey and the inspiration behind his stage name. Drawing from the character ‘Rico’ played by renowned American rapper Cam’ron in the movie ‘Paid in Full’, Ric Ko’s moniker captures the essence of his dynamic approach to music.

Describing himself as a versatile artiste, Ric Ko delves into various genres that allow for rapping. While he identifies as a hip-hop artiste and rapper, he refuses to confine himself to a single genre.

“I started doing music back in 2014 during my high school days, but back then, it was just a hobby. It wasn’t until 2021 that I fell in love with it and decided to pursue it as a profession, not knowing it would bring me to this point. It’s God’s will,” he shared.

Ric Ko acknowledged the challenges he faced over his decade-long journey as an artiste, particularly due to the language of his songs, mostly in English. Rapping in English often led to misconceptions, with some labelling him as a mere imitator trying to sound American.

Undeterred, he continued perfecting his craft, gaining recognition with the freestyle “Back to the Basics”.

Reflecting on the impact of his “Back to the Basics Freestyle” which earned him respect, Ric Ko expressed gratitude to God for empowering him to persist in his craft despite opinions.

The artiste teased his upcoming project titled ‘Ngiya’khumbula’ featuring the legendary Asaph and American rapper Brendan Cruz from BassKnockmusic. Set to drop in mid-February, the song marks a departure from his usual style, incorporating rapping and singing in Vernac – a bold experiment that might signal a new direction in his music.

“My fans can expect a different approach on this one. I tried taking on rapping and singing in Vernac, which could be the start of something great if accepted by my fans. The plan for this year is to drop more singles with visuals. Maybe next year, an album/EP. I also plan to do more collaborations, and hopefully, by the end of this year, I’ll add ‘Award-Winning Artiste’ to my biography,” Ric Ko shared.

