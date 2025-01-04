New era of fashion and culture: House of Lumiére lights up Blues

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

BULAWAYO ushered in the New Year with a dazzling debut: the House of Lumiére (HOL). This ambitious venture, the vision of Australian-based entrepreneur Sikhanyisiwe “Khanyi” Moyo, officially opened its doors on New Year’s Eve, illuminating the city with a revolutionary concept.

HOL is a multi-faceted oasis, seamlessly blending fashion, delectable cuisine, rejuvenating spa treatments, and impeccable salon services, promising to redefine the local entertainment and lifestyle landscape.

Lumière, a French word meaning “light,” perfectly encapsulated the launch event, which was a spectacular affair. The evening seamlessly intertwined music, modelling, and gastronomic delights, making it a night to remember.

Amid the glamour and glitz, it was nine-year-old Vuyelwa Mhlanga who truly stole the show. With the poise of a seasoned professional, this Grade 4 student from Tennyson Primary School in Bulawayo made her debut on the runway, showcasing not just her talent, but also the potential of the next generation of models.

While her peers typically engage in games, arts and crafts, reading, and team sports, Vuyelwa has shown a distinct love for the runway. Trained meticulously by renowned modelling choreographer Mthokozisi Phillip Masuku of Clout Inc, she captured the hearts of the audience with her confident strides and infectious smile.

As part of Sikhanyisiwe Moyo’s initiative to identify and nurture young talent, Vuyelwa showcased HOL’s designs with remarkable poise. The event saw HOL Managing Director, Terrence Mduduzi Moyo, setting a warm and inviting tone for the evening. He welcomed guests and emphasised the vision of HOL as a hub where African and Western fashion coalesce.

The tailors behind the stunning array of garments included local talents like Theodore Mhlanga, Mlungisi Moyo, Andy Nkiwane, Sibonginkosi Ncube, Siphiwe Nyoni, Nkosi Dube, Linton Nungu, and Lillian Chasokela, each bringing their unique flair to the runway under the watchful eye of their head designer, Khanyi.

The culinary experience was equally impressive, with head chef Blue and his talented team — Prisca, Susan, and Ndumiso — crafting exquisite dishes that tantalised the taste buds of attendees. The fusion of flavours was a testament to HOL’s commitment to excellence across all fronts.

Notable VIPs in attendance included former beauty queen Nokuthaba “She Devil” Sibanda-Manungo, who drew a loud cheer when she strutted down the runway, Miss Rural founder Sipho Mazibuko, Nomvelo Mpofu from Mbalabala, and the Miss Rural matron/chaperone, NaZivimbo.

Rural models Nomvula Maduze and Nomvelo Mpofu also fared well in diverse categories, including street-wear, ready-to-wear collections, business/office wear, cocktail looks for the ladies, evening classy looks, Afrocentric wear (African prints), and the national look incorporating national dress fabric.

Entertainment overflowed at the launch, showcasing a line-up of up-and-coming acts that included MandyBird, Celine Dee, Crazy Masters, and Trizzy Letwin, among others.

The infectious energy of the performers added to the celebratory atmosphere, further solidifying HOL’s position as a cultural hub in Bulawayo. Directing proceedings were Mdala Foundation’s Dumisani Nkosi Mcijo-Nxumalo and Angie.

With over 100 employees both Down Under and in Zimbabwe, HOL is poised to make a significant impact on the local market. In just a few short months since its soft launch, the brand has already dressed notable figures, including Deputy Minister for Sports, Recreation, Arts, and Culture, Emily Jesaya.

Some of its designs have even graced the prestigious South African Music Awards (Samas), showcasing the global aspirations of this ambitious project.

As the night unfolded, it became clear that HOL is not just another business venture; it is a movement aimed at uplifting the local community by providing a platform for talent, creativity, and cultural exchange. The promise of bringing every product and service under one roof creates a sense of anticipation for what lies ahead. — Follow on X @MbuleloMpofu.