New executive for Highlanders South African Supporters Chapter

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Newly elected Highlanders South African Supporters Chapter chairman Cris Zulu has promised to hit the ground running and says his immediate task is to recruit as many members to the chapter and club members.

Zulu takes over from Nodumo Nyathi, whose reign saw the club clearing a legacy debt of close to $1 million when he led a fundraising project which initially seemed an insurmountable task.

His resilience and belief, however, saw the task being accomplished.

Zulu now leads the chapter for the next two years and will be deputised by football crazy lady Fiona Bhakajuju Tshuma.

Nyathi did not seek re-election saying he believed in leadership renewal.

“It is a great honour to lead this great chapter and I would like to thank the South African Chapter members for giving me this opportunity to lead them,” Zulu told Chronicle Sport.

He said his committee will be meeting soon to draw up its plan of action.

“My vision for the chapter and Highlanders is to see it grow bigger in terms of membership. All that will be achieved by recruiting more members into our chapter and at the same time encouraging them to join Bosso as club members. In a few weeks’ time we will meet as a committee where everything will be discussed,” said Zulu.

On the contentious issue of chapter members publicly declaring their choice of candidates when the club hold elections, Zulu said everyone has his or her choice, but it won’t be proper for office bearers in chapters to try and influence the members’ vote.

“I think as individuals people have their own choices, but having said that I should not tell people who to vote for; everyone is free to choose whoever they want,” said Zulu.