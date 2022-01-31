NEW: Farai Jere audio leaks, tears into Zifa executive committee colleagues

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

An audio of Premier Soccer League boss Farai Jere to other members of the suspended Zifa executive committee has leaked and lays bare that other members of the board are not being consulted before resolutions are made, including the latest decision to suspend employees and 27 councillors.

Jere tears into his colleagues and says it’s not fair to continue misleading the nation by claiming the decisions are by the order of the board when infact it’s only three people.

“I am concerned personally with what is happening. We are seeing a lot of decisions which are being made,a lot of letters are being written which are being said by the order of the board, we are part of that board, we cannot be excluded from the board because we refused to go to the Administrative Court. Our argument was very clear, it’s still very clear that we submit our case to Fifa. Why are we being excluded from the decisions? Why, why are we being excluded, we see decisions being done daily, this is very unfair. Can someone justify why are we not being consulted in some of these decisions which are being made,” said Jere.

“We should all be consulted because we are a board, we make the body that is the board, we can’t all see things in the same light. How can we have someone among ourselves saying because you refused my idea, you refused to go to the Administrative Court you are no longer part of the board. Do we have to agree to everything? This is going too far now, we cannot have a board with two people or one person and we say this is a board, I have never seen this. Right now, decisions are being made without our input, unless if you guys are saying there is another group which you have formed where one, two or three people are making their own decisions. We didn’t want to go to the Administrative Court and we still don’t want but that doesn’t make us less of board members and others more. Let us be reasonable, let us be rational people, we cannot work with malicious intents, prepared to fight everyone, life should not be like that. We can’t have a situation where simply because one has a different opinion, he then becomes an enemy, let us grow up people,” thundered Jere.