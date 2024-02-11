New format for Buz national championships

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

THE Basketball Union of Zimbabwe (Buz) has introduced a new format for the annual national club championships.

According to the new format, in the men’s category, automatic qualification will be awarded to the top four Harare Basketball Association (HBA) teams and the top two teams from the Bulawayo Basketball Association (BBA).

A province has to have at least four teams participating in their provincial league to be considered for this national league.

It follows therefore that Mashonaland East, West, Matabeleland North and South do not meet these requirements and will not be taking part.

The men’s pool for the national league will have 10 teams with the women’s having eight teams. These numbers include defending champions.

HBA hosts both champions in this case. JBC men and UZ Stars women are the defending champions.

-@innocentskizoe