Breaking News
COVID-19: Zim cases breach 1000 mark

COVID-19: Zim cases breach 1000 mark

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

NEW: Four men arrested for killing man who accused them of stealing his money

03 Dec, 2021 - 15:12 0 Views
0 Comments
NEW: Four men arrested for killing man who accused them of stealing his money

The Chronicle

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

FOUR men have been arrested after they fatally assaulted a man after he accused them of stealing his R400.

Police on their Twitter page said the suspects killed Doubt Nkomo on November 24.

“Police in Tsholotsho have arrested Cabangani Gumede (30), Nkosikhona Ndlovu (23), Mpumelelo Sibanda (23) and Saul Ncube in connection with a murder case which occurred on 24 November. The four suspects fatally assaulted the victim, Doubt Nkomo (29) with fists and open hands after he confronted them for theft of his R400 cash,” said the police.

@DubeMatutu

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting