NEW: Four men arrested for killing man who accused them of stealing his money

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

FOUR men have been arrested after they fatally assaulted a man after he accused them of stealing his R400.

Police on their Twitter page said the suspects killed Doubt Nkomo on November 24.

“Police in Tsholotsho have arrested Cabangani Gumede (30), Nkosikhona Ndlovu (23), Mpumelelo Sibanda (23) and Saul Ncube in connection with a murder case which occurred on 24 November. The four suspects fatally assaulted the victim, Doubt Nkomo (29) with fists and open hands after he confronted them for theft of his R400 cash,” said the police.

