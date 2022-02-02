NEW: Gift Banda suspension, shocking developments emerge

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

In a dramatic twist of events which further exposes some Zifa executive committee members and secretariat’s reckless disregard of official resolutions, suspended Zifa vice president Gift Banda’s suspension was lifted in December 2020.

In leaked minutes (in possession of Chronicle Sport) of the executive committee meeting held at the Zifa House in Harare on December 30, 2020, which was attended by all members of the executive committee except Banda, it was resolved, following a presentation by Zifa president Felton Kamambo under item 10 of the 17 agenda items, that Banda’s suspension be lifted but he (Banda) must write a letter of apology to the executive committee. The motion to lift the suspension was proposed by Sugar Chagonda with Barbra Chikosi seconding.

Banda was humble enough and complied with that condition, penning his letter of apology, which he addressed to the general secretary Joseph Mamutse, on January 8, 2021.

More to follow…….