NEW: Gokwe juvenile dies after being kicked in privates

Police in Gokwe are investigating an incident where a 15-year-old juvenile died after being kicked on his private parts while playing with other boys.

Tinashe Shumba (15), of Village Gandiwa under Chief Nemangwe in Gokwe, was kicked to death while he was herding cattle with his friends.

Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident which happened on 20 January this year.

“Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms conducting an investigation into the murder of a 15-year-old juvenile who died after he was kicked on private parts whilst playing with other boys at grazing lands.

“Circumstances are that the now deceased was herding cattle with other boys when they divided themselves into two teams as they played a game, they termed kick-boxing,” he said.

The now deceased was kicked by another juvenile (name supplied) also aged 15.

“The teams stopped playing and Tinashe proceeded home whilst experiencing difficulties in walking. Upon arrival, he narrated what had happened to his aunt who rendered first aid,” said the police.

Tinashe died after his condition deteriorated at night.

His body was ferried to Gokwe Hospital Mortuary where it awaits post mortem.

Police urged members of the public to monitor children when playing.

"We are appealing to members of the public to always supervise and monitor children when they play,'" said Inspector Mahoko.