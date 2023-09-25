New gospel song “Konk’okwam” encourages surrendering to the Lord

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

HELEN Nyati dropped a new gospel track last Saturday titled “Konk’okwam” which urges listeners to give themselves and everything they have to the Lord.

The singer’s newest song follows the release of a track titled “Wounded Soldier” earlier this year. The song was written in the popular amapiano genre. A brilliant music producer recognised for his work in the amapiano industry, The Don Kay, created the beat for “Konk’okwam.” The song was then mixed and mastered by Dr Breezy, ensuring a high-quality sound for listeners.

Nyati said “Konk’okwam” touches on the theme of walking in darkness for an extended period of time. However, it underlines the importance of giving up bad habits and surrendering everything to the Lord. Nyati believes that by doing so, individuals can find light and protection in their lives.

In a recent interview, Nyati expressed her excitement about the release of “Konk’okwam”

“I don’t remember when I last released a song. This song talks about me and the importance of walking in the light of the Lord. It’s a good and very wise thing to surrender yourself and your everything to him” she said.

