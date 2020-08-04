New Health Ministry permanent secretary appointed

Mkhululi Ncube, Chronicle Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has appointed Air Commodore Jasper Chimedza as the new permanent secretary in the Ministry Health and Child Care.

Before the appointment, Air Commodore Chimedza was the Director General Health Services at the Zimbabwe Defence Forces headquarters.

Air Commodore Chimedza replaces Dr Agnes Mahomva who was reassigned to be the chief coordinator, National Response to Covid-19 pandemic in the office of the President and Cabinet in May.

The Chief Secretary to the Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda announced the appointment of Air Commodore Chimedza in a statement yesterday.

“Dr Chimedza brings with him wealth of experience to the ministry of Health and Child Care in particular and to the health services sector in general were he is expected to refocus the nation’s health delivery services in order to enhance innovation, integrity, transparency, efficiency, and vibrant stakeholder participation as the country fights the war against Covid-19 pandemic ,”said Dr Sibanda.

He said the new permanent secretary is a holder of Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degrees from the University of Zimbabwe.

He was attested into the Air Force of Zimbabwe in January 1996.

“On completion of the Basic Officers Military course at Buffalo Range in Chiredzi, he was promoted to the rank of Flight Lieutenant and posted to Thornhill Air Force Base as medical officer. In 1998 Air Commodore Chimedza was promoted to the rank of Squadron Leader and posted to Manyame Air Base Force as senior medical officer. Thereafter, he was appointed director medical service at the Air Force Headquarters and promoted to the rank of Wing Commander,” said Dr Sibanda.

He said he was promoted to the rank of Air Commodore in 2012.

Last month President Mnangagwa fired the Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Obadiah Moyo who was arrested in June for alleged corruption.

The former minister was arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) over his alleged involvement in NatPharm’s unprocedural contract with Drax International LLC to supply medicines and surgical sundries. — @themkhust_ncube