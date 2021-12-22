NEW: Hectarage planted under tobacco up 9pc

The Chronicle

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

LAND planted under tobacco in the 2021/2022 cropping season has improved by 9 percent to 43 389 hectares compared to 39 488ha during the same period last year, official data show.

In its latest update, the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB), indicated that a total of 16 836ha were for the irrigated crop so far while 26 253ha were for tobacco under dry land.

During the corresponding period last year, 15 170ha were under irrigated tobacco while 24 318ha were for the crop under dry land.

The golden leaf is one of the major foreign currency earners in Zimbabwe and has provided liquidity support to the economy since the adoption of a multi-currency system in 2009. [email protected]

