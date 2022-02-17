NEW: Help promote Zim’s economic agenda, broadcast media urged

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services deputy Minister Kindness Paradza poses for a picture with BAZ board members at the official opening of the parastatal's strategic planning review workshop in Victoria Falls

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

INFORMATION, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa has challenged the broadcast media to promote Zimbabwe’s economic agenda and actively participate in the country’s development.

Officiating at the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) Strategic Planning Review Workshop in Victoria Falls on Thursday morning, Minister Mutsvangwa, in a speech read on her behalf by her deputy Kindness Paradza, said Government has undertaken a raft of media reforms and licensing electronic media, and it hopes that the sector will perform its role with credibility, objectivity and professionalism.

She said BAZ is expected to build its strategy from that of the Ministry to reflect the national agenda.

“The Ministry’s strategy is founded on the national key result areas of image building and international engagement and improved international relations. Because of technical convergence the authority also finds itself in conversation with other areas like the digital economy and infrastructure which cuts across all areas of the economy for the achievement of Vision 2030.

“Broadcasting services are an integral part of transforming the social, economic and democratic processes of our country. The role of broadcasting media cannot be overemphasized in national development and achieving Vision 2030 and the authority is expected to continue to play its crucial role as a regulator in mass media communication which is essential more than before in this global village,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She said the expectation is upon BAZ to continue towing the Devolution Agenda through capacitation and launch of community radio stations for realization of the Second Republic’s policy agenda.