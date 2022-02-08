NEW: How Mine gets international standards certification

SAZ director general Dr Eve Gadzikwa (centre) posing for a photo with How Mine staff during the certificate handover ceremony in Bulawayo on Friday.

Sikhulekelani Moyo, Business Reporter

BULAWAYO Mining Company (BMC)’s How Mine has obtained internationally recognised standards certification for successfully embracing top-level management procedures.

The certification includes the Integrated Management System IOS 45001-2008, Occupation Health and Safety Management System (OHSAS), IOS 14001-2015, Environmental Management System (EMS) and ISO 9001-2015 Quality Management System (QMS).

Standards Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ) director Dr Eve Gadzikwa presided over the handover of the standards certificates at How Mine in Bulawayo on Friday.

“This important milestone underlines the determination and commitment of management and staff in safeguarding the health and safety of staff and stakeholders and protecting the environment,” said Dr Gadzikwa.

“With the ever-changing legal and safety requirements impinging on co-operatives today, it makes good business sense to ensure that an organisation implements international standards to support every aspect of business.”

The company’s managing director, Mr Kimbton Chiota said the certification breakthrough was a biggest achievement for the company.

“What we’re witnessing is a business that has reached some of the highest principles expected of business in the modern world,” he said.

Mr Chiota said the mine’s journey on compliance to globally accepted ISO standards began 15 years ago.

“We started with the implementation of the ISO 14001:2004 environmental management system, which was a commitment to the highest standards in managing and protecting our environment.

"We also implemented the globally renowned behaviour-based safety programme as a result, we saw a massive drop in annual injury numbers by 60 percent," he said.