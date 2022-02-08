NEW: How Mine gets international standards certification

08 Feb, 2022 - 11:02 0 Views
0 Comments
NEW: How Mine gets international standards certification SAZ director general Dr Eve Gadzikwa (centre) posing for a photo with How Mine staff during the certificate handover ceremony in Bulawayo on Friday.

The Chronicle

Sikhulekelani Moyo, Business Reporter

BULAWAYO Mining Company (BMC)’s How Mine has obtained internationally recognised standards certification for successfully embracing top-level management procedures.

The certification includes the Integrated Management System IOS 45001-2008, Occupation Health and Safety Management System (OHSAS), IOS 14001-2015, Environmental Management System (EMS) and ISO 9001-2015 Quality Management System (QMS).

Standards Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ) director Dr Eve Gadzikwa presided over the handover of the standards certificates at How Mine in Bulawayo on Friday.

“This important milestone underlines the determination and commitment of management and staff in safeguarding the health and safety of staff and stakeholders and protecting the environment,” said Dr Gadzikwa.

“With the ever-changing legal and safety requirements impinging on co-operatives today, it makes good business sense to ensure that an organisation implements international standards to support every aspect of business.”

The company’s managing director, Mr Kimbton Chiota said the certification breakthrough was a biggest achievement for the company.

SAZ director general Dr Eve Gadzikwa handing over certificates to How Mine managing director Mr Kimbton Chiota.

“What we’re witnessing is a business that has reached some of the highest principles expected of business in the modern world,” he said.

Mr Chiota said the mine’s journey on compliance to globally accepted ISO standards began 15 years ago.

“We started with the implementation of the ISO 14001:2004 environmental management system, which was a commitment to the highest standards in managing and protecting our environment.

“We also implemented the globally renowned behaviour-based safety programme as a result, we saw a massive drop in annual injury numbers by 60 percent,” he said. [email protected]

 

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting