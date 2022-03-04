NEW: “I am in charge of referees” – Mudzamiri

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIFA Referees Committee acting chairperson Bryton Mudzamiri has refuted allegations that suspended Zifa executive committee member Bryton Malandule was still calling the shots.

Malandule was chairperson of the committee at the time of his suspension by the Sports and Recreation Commission over a myriad of charges together with his fellow board members, president Felton Kamambo, Philimon Machana, Sugar Chagonda, Premier Soccer League chairperson Farai Jere and Zimbabwe Women’s Soccer League chairperson Barbra Chikosi in November last year.

Mudzamiri said he was fully in charge and responsible for match officials and it was sad that football space in Zimbabwe had now been contaminated and become toxic with too much hate speech.

Sources had said Malandule still had a grip on operations of the committee despite him being on suspension.

“Mudzamiri might claim to be running things in that committee, but everyone knows that that is not what is actually happening on the ground. Malandule still has a big influence on what happens, he has firm control of proceedings, with Mudzamiri constantly consulting him first before engaging other members of the referees committee,” said a source.

Another source said some referees had their Premier Soccer League accreditation application forms rejected because “the big boss refused to sanction them”.

However, Mudzamiri quashed those allegations and repeatedly said he was in control of the committee, albeit in an acting capacity.

“Can we run football on rumours? I don’t think so. I am in charge, and not Malandule. It is unfortunate that our football is contaminated, and there is too much hate speech,” said Mudzamiri in response to questions from Chronicle Sport.

There has been so much back stabbing and settling of old scores in the referees’ committee, especially in the past three years, during which some referees and former referees that were match commissioners were systematically driven out of the game, while others simply threw in the towel in frustration.

Following suspension of the Zifa executive committee last year, some referees and match commissioners returned to the game and have been assigned matches, in a sign that Mudzamiri had reached out to previously sidelined officials.