New identity card for Mberengwa-cum-Zimbabwe

Stephen Mpofu, Perspective

THEY literally fell over one another — business people, villagers and freedom fighters with AK-rifles slung over the shoulders of guerillas — to embrace and passionately kiss the new bride in their midst.

The bride in point, an emerald find hit the Sandawana area as not only an identity card for Mberengwa West but one that put the country on a global map with some Zimbabweans in the diaspora, including this communicologist while working as a journalist in exile in Zambia sending money back home to relatives to acquire the minerals for sale to help impoverished relatives living under the oppressive, racist Rhodesian regime.

But lo and behold the emeralds that put Sandawana Mine on the world map in the 50s and 60s had all but vanished at independence in 1980 leaving Mberengwa West or the entire district with no trace of development for the people and the Sandawana emeralds mine become a virtual white elephant.

But obviously by God’s grace a more precious mineral resource, and one much sought after around the global village, had remained in hibernation as it were only to rear up its precious head with the veil torn off it by Kuvimba Mining House so that today Sandawana Mine, the palace of lithium in great demand around Africa and the world in general to power electric car engines is poised to become Zimbabwe’s new economic identity should plans and programmes by Kuvimba Mining House to turn Sandawana Mine into a powerful world power resource hub succeed.

Sandawana Mine started emerald mining operations in the 1950’s under previous owners that include Rio Tinto but operations wound down in 2010 due to working capital challenges and a reduction of the emeralds deposits.

In 2019 Kuvimba Mining House acquired the assets of Sandawana Mine and has to date injected US $56 million to revive operations and explore for lithium and other mineral resources with 1000 local people employed.

A four-phased extensive exploration exercise is reportedly underway to determine the lithium mineral resources and reserves. Also covered by the exploration programme are beryllium, tantalite and gold.

The exploration programme is expected to establish a lithium resource of over 200 million tonnes of lithium ore at an average grade of 1,5 percent.

Under lithium open pit operations started in January 2023 Sandawana Mine has mined 600 000 tonnes of high-grade lithium ore valued at US $216 million.

The Sandawana mining operations in point above are so important for our country’s economic emancipation into a brave new future for all so that a Government of the people by the people for the people, and that is this country’s incumbent Government and Zimbabweans in the diaspora should join hands and work with committed companies such as Kuvimba Mining House to take Zimbabwe to a much higher developmental level.

There is for instance a need to build a hospital at Sandawana Mine which is at the moment served by a clinic so that villagers who now must spend as much as US$10 instead of US$5 on transport to Mberengwa District centre 80 kilometres away because the roads are dilapidated, can receive medical attention closer to home.

But, of course, national unity remains paramount for our country’s imperative economic and social advancement as a guarantee to potential international investors that their hard-earned cash will be safe in Zimbabwe in-spite of any disparate political or social ideologies espoused by some of our people.