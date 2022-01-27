NEW: January inflation slows down

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S month-on-month inflation rate for the month of January 2022 retreated to 5,34 percent after shedding 0,42 percentage points on the December 2021 rate of 5,76 percent.

Official data released by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat) this week also indicate that year-on-year inflation for January 2022 stood at 60,61 percent after closing last year at 60,74 percent.

“The month-on-month inflation rate in January 2022 was 5,34 percent shedding 0,42 percentage points on the December 2021 rate of 5,76 percent.

"This means that prices as measured by the all-items Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by an average rate of 5,34 percent from December 2021 to January 2022," said Zimstat.