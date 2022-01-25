NEW: KFC robbed of US$50 000 and R30 000

The Chronicle

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

FAST food outlet KFC was robbed of US$50 000 and R30 000 during a night raid in Harare on Monday after six masked armed robbers blew up a safe, beat up a guard and ransacked the place.

Positing on their Twitter page, police in Zimbabwe said the masked men struck just after midnight, robbed the security guard of his cell phone and beat him up.

“The ZRP is investigating a case of robbery which occurred on 24/01/22 at about 0001 hours in Msasa, Harare, where six unknown suspects who were armed with an unidentified pistol while covering their faces with balaclava masks, attacked a security guard who was manning KFC premises and took away his Itel cellphone before ransacking the offices,” posted police.

Thereafter, the armed robbers blasted a safe and made away with the loot.

“The suspects broke into an office where they blasted a cash safe and stole cash amounting to US$50 000, ZAR 30 000 and ZWL$19 000. Investigations are currently in progress,” said [email protected]

 

 

