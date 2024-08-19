New kid on the block

Diana Baloyi Moyo

AN independent artist who discovered his talent in art at the age of seven is taking Bulawayo by storm with his artwork.

Ngqika Sayi (20) AKA King Arts, has had a passion for art since grade 2. His first drawing was a picture of Jesus Christ and images from textbooks. These were admired by his classmates and church members, and that was when he realised that he had talent.

When he went to high school he wanted to pursue Arts but his parents chose Building and Technology for him instead.

However, this did not stop him from following his dream.

He would draw diagrams for other students in Science and geography lessons, in the process practicing and improving his art.

In 2021 he was the outstanding student at O Level because of his drawings. This gave him more zeal to pursue his dream.

After O Level he took advantage of social media art lessons to sharpen his talent. His first oil painting wowed his peers and it was a cheetah dubbed: “an oil painted cheetah” which he painted on canvas. he was able to signify features such as the tear line, fur, and claws of a real cheetah using oil paint, one of the most complicated skills in art.

His mother realised that art was his dream, she has been supporting him ever since and, has become his manager.

He recently participated for the first time in an art exhibition at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Museum where he was selected as one of the artists to auction their works.

Sayi said that he is very happy that his portraits made it the memorial museum of a very honourable man, the late Vice President Joshua Mqabuko Mkomo.

“My vision is to have a gallery where l will be able to exhibit my artwork and to officially open an art school where l will be teaching young upcoming artist so as to empower the youth, for now financially challenges are pulling me back.” he said .