New kids on the block for Credisi concert

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

LIVING true to its vision, Creative Diversity and Social Inclusion Project (Credisi) organisers have roped in up-and-coming musicians who are set to grace their online event slated for this coming Saturday.

Credisi’s main objectives is to support the city’s upcoming artistes especially the youths.

The event creates a platform for the musicians to showcase their work to the world especially in these difficult times of Covid-19.

Iyasa director Nkululeko Dube said the Saturday event will mark one year since the shows started.

“This month we have two new acts that have a potential for success. We have Letticia Ontle, a young Amapiano artiste who debuts her track 151 (Asambe Sonke) in collaboration with Fisher F Ndaramu. It’s a great party vibe. We also have a unique new act from Pitch Afro. They blend drums, music and dance. Their act is fresh and enticing.

“Sunduza is a youthful act that carries on the legacy of Imbube while Ashleigh Manyakaidze brings her velvet voice to the party. She will also introduce a new song she released recently. On the decks will be DJ Crazy D, one of the city’s female DJs doing so well,” said Dube.

He said they are pleased with the progress of the show as new talent is being unearthed.

“It’s been a full year already and thanks to the support from Culture At Work Africa that has enabled us to create space for our creatives,” said Dube. – Follow on Twitter @mthabisi_mthire.