NEW: Kuly Tangu forges ahead with new sound, entices Tsonga tribe

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

AFTER his 52-track album exploits, Bulawayo rapper Kuly Tangu has crafted a new sound and incorporated different languages into his music.

Known for his loud Trap/Hip-Hop sound, Kuly gave his fans a surprise double drop on Valentine’s Day with a twist that they did not foresee since he understands that “Some things are better understood when said in one’s mother tongue.”

The songs namely “Tell Me” and “Do It Wright” had a new and different vibe. They were a clear indication of well thought out craft, pure talent and genius of Kuly as the fans found themselves new relatable love songs to share with their loved ones on that special day.

Kuly said it was about time he released a love song in his native language.

“It felt right to do these songs and release them that moment because I was feeling that vibe. Some things are better understood when said in one’s mother tongue,” he said.

“Tell me was produced by Viper Beetz and it has that pure RnB feel. It allowed me to pour my heart and soul into it and it really came together very positively.”

Listening to the two songs, one would think this was not Kuly performing since the sound was soft.

The song, “Do It Wright” which was produced by Langa El Sun got heads rolling as, in the first week of its release on YouTube, it had close to a thousand views, a feat that made it one of the most viewed songs from Bulawayo released on that date.

“Do It Wright was me taking it to my roots. The song being a soft Afro-Pop sound, I decided to sing it in my mother language. It is a song of me appreciating the love of my life, the mother of my child,” said Kuly.

Unlike most of Kuly Tangu’s songs which are sung in English, Do it wright was sung in Tsonga (Shangani) and most Tsonga people went on Facebook and showed their appreciation to the song.

When asked about the way forward, he said he is planning to shoot a music video for the song “Do It Wright” and was hoping to release the video soon.

