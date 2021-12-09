NEW: Landlord rapes woman with hearing impairment

Lumbidzani Dima, Chronicle Reporter

A 31-year-old Njube suburb man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 21-year-old woman with hearing impairment who resides at his place.

The man allegedly raped the woman last week Sunday.

The accused, Happias Ncube raped the complainant when his wife and the complainant’s uncle were present in the house, but in different rooms.

Bulawayo police provincial spokesperson Inspector Abedinico Ncube narrated the incident.

“The accused arrived home around 0300 hours on December 5, 2021, complaining of a running stomach. He then went to the restroom and took his time returning, prompting his wife (32) to check on him.

“When she opened the bedroom door that leads to the sitting room, she discovered her husband on top of the complainant, having sexual intercourse with her.

“The accused’s wife then called the complainant’s uncle (56), who was sleeping in another bedroom, they tried to talk over the issue, but did not make a report immediately as they wanted to settle the matter on their own,” said Inspector Ncube.

The complainant later made a report to the police on December 6, which was received with the guidance and assistance of a qualified sign language interpreter.

“She revealed that the accused had unprotected sex with her, but she did not know how many times the accused raped her,” said Inspector Ncube.

The complainant was referred to Mpilo Central Hospital for medical examination.

“Police appeal to the public not to take the law into their own hands by trying to hide cases where people with disabilities are abused because they can’t defend themselves. We are also urging the public not to delay in making such reports, as it results in victims failing to receive medical treatment on time,” said Inspector Ncube.