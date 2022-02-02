NEW: Late Chris Shoko’s grandson out to restore legacy

Mkhululi Ncube, Showbiz Reporter

THE Shoko name may have disappeared from the Kwejani band that was fronted by the late Christopher Shoko, but all hope is not lost as a new Shoko has entered the music scene to keep the legacy of the name alive.

The late Shoko did a lot in promoting Tonga and Nambya languages and ultimately Rhumba music as its national ambassador.

While Kwejani Band has continued in the hands of Sizwangendaba Ncube, a new man with the Shoko surname has entered the scene. Bullet Shoko who is the grandson of the late legend is keen on restoring the reputation left by his grandfather.

“I’m based in South Africa and I’m trying to push the Shoko legacy in music so that my grandfather’s name does not disappear in the music arena. I never saw him, but I know his songs and beat since I went through the hands of Kwejani Band, Chase Skuza and Colliery Band,” he said.

While he has his own band, Bullet Shoko and Jokusha Band, Shoko who is attached to Dubia Masters is continuing to sharpen his music skills.

The multi-talented diminutive musician is one who besides leading the vocals, plays the drums, rhyme guitar and is a dancer of repute.

“I relocated to South Africa because of more opportunities here but I’m working flat out to make sure that I grow my brand back home. I have two albums already and also want to help uplift my area through music,” Shoko said.

His latest seven-track album is sung in four languages, Nyanja, Nambya, Tonga and IsiNdebele. Tracks on the album are Dadewethu, Bakwasha, Ibandla, Bheyapeya, Maii, Kokomba and Chikondi.

Going through the album, there is no hesitation that the 29-year-old has the Shoko music bloodline. But due to him being based in South Africa, his people back home may fail to know him if he does not return home for live shows and distribute his music to local radio stations. – @themkhust