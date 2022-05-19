New leisure spot, Endaweni opens in Gwanda

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

A NEW leisure spot Singwazi Lodge Endaweni has been opened in Gwanda and to announce its presence, a Family Culture Day will be held at the venue this weekend.

Bulawayo’s Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble will be the headline acts alongside Gwanda’s music kingpins Zhezhingtonz and Zagoe Radge. The event will be hosted in conjunction with T.I.M.E Entertainment Promotions by Kudamaster aka Boss Kay.

Singwazi Lodge Endaweni is located at 939 Hampden Plot Industrial Site along the Gwanda-Bulawayo highway.

The establishment’s manager, Farai Chemura said the culture day was in line with the ongoing National Culture Month celebrations.

“On Saturday, we’ll be joining the rest of the country in commemorating cultural month. Singwazi Lodge Endaweni was lying idle for the past year and our new concept is to introduce traditional menus for people who value eating nutritious food.

“Our model speaks on its own because our infrastructure is constructed with thatched structures with a wide variety of birds and a fish pond. Our place is suitable for family gatherings and the environment is conducive,” said Chemura.

T.I.M.E Entertainment Promotions director Drivo said: “Every year, the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe celebrates the cultural diversity found in the country through exhibitions, performances, seminars, and cultural dialogues around Zimbabwe. As the rainbow province, we also recognise this year’s month-long culture celebrations where we’re inviting all families within the community, visitors, and the surrounding areas to come together in a cultural celebratory mode in recognition of our diverse cultures,” said Drivo.

He said the public should come in their numbers dressed strictly in cultural wear.

“As T.I.M.E Project, we’ve realised that Gwanda needs entertainment, especially that which can cater to families since most events are held in the evenings. It’s thus our hope to continue to bring family entertainment to Gwanda residents,” said Drivo.

