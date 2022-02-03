NEW: Leveling up, presenter Patience Musa joins corporate world

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

AFTER leaving ZiFM Stereo, Patience Musa has found a new role with financial institution BancABC Zimbabwe as their new digital marketing, public relations and communications manager.

A post on the company’s Twitter account confirmed the developments. “We are glad to announce the appointment of Patience Musa to the position of Digital Marketing, Public Relations and Communications Manager under the Marketing Department with effect from 1 February.”

Patience Musa expressed excitement at the prospect of helping BancABC.

“I’m excited. My desk involves – Digital Marketing, internal and external communication – Public relations and this is great for me. These are indeed exciting times,” she said.

Complementary to her BancABC role, Patience Musa will be presenting shows, Backstage and Health Matters on Tuesday and Thursday evenings on ZiFM Stereo.

Quizzed on the prospect of her recording more music, the artiste who is pursuing a Master of Arts in Communication and Media Studies with the University of Zimbabwe said: “Music is a very important part of who I am always. When I can, I will definitely dash into the studio, but for now, my new job and completing my Masters degree is what I’m consumed with.”

Patience Musa left ZiFM Stereo’s Xhale show on Monday after a decade with the radio station since its establishment in 2012. – @eMKlass_49