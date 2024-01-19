New lithium investor for Gwanda, reburials to pave way for operations

Business Writer

A new lithium investor has expressed interest in exploiting the strategic mineral in Gwanda District, and is seeking permission to exhume two human remains for reburial to pave way for the lithium mining operations.

The Gwanda Lithium Zimbabwe Mine (Pvt) Limited would operate at Mandihongola in Gwanda South constituency, Matabeleland South Province.

The firm has issued a notice to rebury the remains in line with the Cemeteries Act Chapter 5:04.

“Notice is hereby given that Gwanda Lithium Zimbabwe Mine Pvt Ltd is proposing to undertake the removal of human remains from two graves at Mandihongola in Gwanda District of Matabeleland South Province,” said the company.

“The remains will be reburied 600m away from the mining area at Mandihongola to pave way for the lithium mining activities,” reads part of the notice.

According to the notice, any person claiming to have any objections to the proposed removal of the human remains is advised to object in writing with the District Registrar (Gwanda District) and the Zimbabwe Republic Police.