Local organisation empowers women

Local women are breaking barriers and achieving economic independence, thanks to She Rebuilds the World (SRW), a non-governmental organisation that offers entrepreneurship education, business environment development, and women’s empowerment programmes, thereby transforming their lives and fostering a brighter future.

SRW has established a strong support network in Zimbabwe after partnering with the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprise Development, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce and the National University of Science and Technology.

The organisation aims to support young and aspiring female entrepreneurs to build their empires.

In an interview with The Sunday Mail Online, SRW founder, Ms Ieva Jakobsone said the project was extended to Zimbabwe after its success in Namibia and Zambia.

“As SRW we are here to provide the tools and assistance to women who aspire to become economically independent, which is one of the preconditions to be free and self-sufficient.

“We recently ran a special Women Empowerment and Leadership Programme to assist women to ascertain their worth,” she said.