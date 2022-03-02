NEW: Lupane man arrested for theft and arson

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

A LUPANE man who broke into a neighbour’s bedroom hut and stole some money and went on to burn down the building to conceal the theft, has been jailed for five years for the offence.

Henry Bhebhe (27) of Siyephambili village, Dongamuzi area in Jotsholo, was convicted on his own plea of guilty to a count of unlawful entry into premises in aggravating circumstances and another of malicious damage to property in aggravating circumstances when he appeared before Lupane magistrate Mr Ndumo Masuku.

The magistrate said Bhebhe’s action was triggered by malice and greed as he was not provoked in any way.

Mr Masuku said the court considered that Bhebhe made an effort to compensate the complainant Mr Sanders Ncube (61), but this only addressed the civil side of the case while the moral and legal implications remained.

The magistrate then sentenced Bhebhe to 24 months in jail for the count of unlawful entry and a further 36 months for malicious damage.

Of the total, six months were suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour.

Prosecuting, Mr Clive Gumbo said Bhebhe had earlier approached Mr Ncube of the same village asking for US$6 and decided to steal from him and burn the house after his demand was not met.

The two were neighbours.

“On the 12th day of December 2021 at 7pm the complainant and his family left home going to church service in the same village. They left everything intact and door to the bedroom was closed but not locked and inside there was US$540 and R300,” said Mr Gumbo.

The court was told that Mr Ncube and his family returned home the following day and found their bedroom hut burnt down.

Upon conducting checks they saw footprints entering the yard and going to the bedroom.

Mr Ncube notified neighbours and the village head filed a police report leading to the arrest of Bhebhe.

The court was told that Mr Ncube suspected Bhebhe because he had earlier approached his asking for money.

Some villagers saw him two days after asking for money, buying 20 litres of petrol at Gwayi Business Centre.

Policed investigations revealed that he burnt the hut in a bid to conceal the offence.

[email protected]